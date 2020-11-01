No Ukrainian military casualties were registered over the period under review.

One incident of the violation of the ceasefire by Russia-led forces in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, was reported in the past day, October 31.

The enemy fired a single shot with a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher not far from the village of Zaitseve, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in a morning update as of 07:30 Kyiv time on Sunday, November 1.

The hostile act of provocation posed no threat to Ukrainian servicemen, so they did not fire back.

Since the beginning of Sunday, November 1, no violation of the ceasefire has been recorded, the ceasefire is being observed along the entire contact line.

