At the same time, the Army will "respond to fire with fire".

Ukraine will never unleash war on the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, says the chief of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, Leonid Kravchuk.

Speaking on the air of Dom TV, addressing primarily the residents of the occupied areas, he noted that life in Ukraine is not the same as Russian propaganda portrays, and assured that Ukraine is only set to achieve peace.

"We will never bring war to Donbas. We will only negotiate. If we resort to military action, we respond, not initiate them. I say what I've said repeatedly: amid war and killings, we won't be sitting here silent while our people are being killed. We will respond to fire with fire, and to good things – with good things," said Kravchuk.

Ukraine will do everything to ensure that the inhabitants of the occupied territories live "based on law, democracy and freedom," the delegation chief said.

Read alsoRussia pulling military hardware toward Ukraine border: Videos show covered license plates on trucks (Video)"We will do everything to this end, to make sure they cease to be someone whom the world doesn't recognize, so they could travel the world, across Europe, unhindered, which today is an issue for them. They should live in a democratic society and use the principles of democracy and freedom for settling their personal and social issues," said the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.

“We will do everything to this end. But we ask them as well to reflect on this, to go for some reciprocal action, so that we see their interest in being together with Ukraine. So that they realize that this propaganda aired on the non-government-controlled territory is pure deception, invented or far-fetched stuff, "added Kravchuk.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko