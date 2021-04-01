Russia is set to provoke Ukraine into a military response, GUR MO says.

Russia may try to go for an incursion and deploy its troops deeper into the territory of Ukraine, Ukraine's military intelligence agency, GUR MO, has reported.

Russia is also preparing to provoke Ukraine into a military response, GUR MO reported April 1.

"The Russian Federation is completing preparations for a set of measures, aimed at pushing our country for a military response to the invaders' hostile action on the contact line in eastern Ukraine, expanding Russia's military presence on the territory of the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR' by introducing regular units of the Russian armed forces, justifying the move by the need to protect Russian citizens in the self-proclaimed republics (in fact, citizens of Ukraine, who were forcibly handed Russian passports over the recent years)," the report says.

The agency says Russia's attempts to deploy occupation troops deeper into the territory of Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

The GUR added that Russian diplomatic missions and pro-Kremlin media had been instructed to be ready to report and explain to the international community information about the allegedly "aggressive moves by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 'peacekeeping' efforts by Russia in response."

Russian military buildup along Ukraine borders

On March 30, 2021, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak, said the Russian Federation had amassed 28 battalion tactical groups along the state border of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories and, under the guise of preparing for exercises, intends to deploy up to 25 battalion tactical groups, which poses a threat to Ukraine's military security.

According to Khomchak, Russia is gradually building up troops in the north, east, and south, namely, in Bryansk and Voronezh regions. Also, reinforcements are underway in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Pentagon said they were aware of the maneuvers of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. The U.S. is discussing the issue with NATO Allies.

On April 1, the Kremlin commented on the amassing of Russian military forces near Ukraine's borders, saying this "should not bother" anyone.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko