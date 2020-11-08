Ukrainian defenders stand ready to adequately respond to any insidious and provocative actions on the part of the enemy, the headquarters said.

Since day start on November 7, no violations of ceasefire by Russian-controlled armed groups and their mercenaries have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Joint Forces' brigades.

According to the press center of the Joint Forces Operations Headquarters, silence is being observed along the contact line.

"In the Operation zone, other elements of our defense forces are performing their tasks. In the areas along the line of demarcation, sappers with the State Emergency Service have cleared more than 4 hectares and transferred 104 explosive objects for destruction," the message says.

The Headquartershas noted that the Joint Forces comply with the terms of the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders stand ready to adequately respond to any insidious and provocative actions on the part of the enemy.

Donbas: Latest

On November 7, one ceasefire violation was recorded, according to JFO HQ.

Near Hnutove, the enemy was shooting firearms.

As enemy fire posed no threat to Ukrainian soldiers, Joint Forces did not return fire.

