The victim was hospitalized in a moderate severity condition.

A Ukrainian soldier was injured in a landmine blast in the Donbas warzone on Saturday.

The serviceman survived the explosion and was evacuated to a military hospital, reads a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

His condition is assessed as moderate.

Read alsoUkraine envoy: Russian aggression took lives of over 240 Ukrainian childrenOn June 5, no ceasefire violations were reported in the JFO zone.

However, as of 7:00 Kyiv time on June 6, Russian proxy forces mortared Ukrainian defense positions near the settlement of Pisky with 120 mm rounds.

The attack brought no combat losses, the report notes.

Earlier, Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov spoke of the threat of terrorist attacks following Putin's statement on the completion of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine.

Ukraine is considering various response scenarios at critical infrastructure.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko