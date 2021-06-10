They need to be hospitalized.

First President of independent Ukraine, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk has called on Russia-controlled terrorists to free four seriously ill Ukrainians held in occupied Donbas.

The relevant statement was made during a video conference on Wednesday, as reported by the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG on Telegram.

According to Kravchuk, the Ukrainians are in a very serious condition and need proper treatment.

Read alsoDonbas war: Ukraine records three ceasefire violations on June 9He also urged Russia to unblock the work of the entry and exit checkpoints from its side.

In addition, the Ukrainian side calls for a return to a full and comprehensive ceasefire and approval of a mine clearance plan with a schedule for repairs at key critical infrastructure facilities near the contact line. The Ukrainian representatives also insist on creating safe conditions for the proper functioning of facilities that meet the needs of the civilian population.

"The Ukrainian delegation continues to insist on the need for the immediate release of all persons held captive over the conflict, and is taking all necessary measures. Unfortunately, our proposals and initiatives have not yet been met with the proper response from the Russian side," the report says.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila