Spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych has said the TCG talks in Minsk may be transferred to a non-NATO country.

"If this happened and we could fantasize, these are, most likely, Sweden or Austria, a country that is not a NATO member state. This is a very sensitive issue for Russia," he told RFE/RL's Ukrainian service in interview, commenting on the statement by TCG Head Leonid Kravchuk that the negotiations could be transferred from Belarus to Poland.

"Firstly, this is a very distant prospect... It's too early to talk about this, perhaps just theoretically. I do not think that Poland will be a suitable platform for Russia since everybody is aware of Russian-Polish relations," Arestovych said.

Read alsoKremlin snubs Normandy Four talks amid Donbas escalation – Ukraine President's OfficeUkraine cannot unilaterally decide what country will host the talks, as this should be a trilateral decision, the official added.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila