That's including nearly 360 criminal cases into war crimes.

Investigative authorities are working to solve more than 12,000 crimes committed during the armed conflict in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

That's according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The report comes following a series of working meetings Deputy Prosecutor General Gunduz Mamedov held in Luhansk and Donetsk regional prosecutor's offices where progress was discussed on the said category of cases.

Prosecutors say they ensured collection and systematization of information on the facts of serious violations of international humanitarian and criminal law, as well as gross breaches of human rights by Russian proxy forces in the temporarily occupied areas of Donbas.

Nearly 360 criminal proceedings are in the works into possible violations of laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is about the killings of civilians, abductions and deprivation of liberty, torture, inhumane treatment, indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructure, forced passportization of population, "nationalization" of enterprises, as well as violation of the ecological balance in the occupied areas, and breaches of laws and customs of war in the context of COVID-19 spread.

In 2020-2021, charges were pressed against 25 individuals for violating the laws and customs of war.

This includes members of Russia-led illegal armed groups who tortured and held civilian prisoners and military in the Izoliatsia secret prison.

In total, prosecutors located across the occupied part of Donbas about 160 detention facilities and identified over 3,000 victims as a result of the actions by Russian occupation authorities.

