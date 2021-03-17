What is more, the person in question has been targeted in multiple criminal investigations in Ukraine.

Further work of the political subgroup at the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement has been effectively blocked due to Russia's move to engage a representative of the unrecognized entity in Donbas.

That's according to Serhiy Garmash, Ukraine's delegate representing certain parts of Donetsk region.

"We've been warning from the very beginning that, if Maya Pirogova, convicted of terrorism, participates in the TCG work, the Ukrainian delegation will leave a (virtual) negotiation room. Had Moscow and its puppets sought dialogue, they would've heard us. But ... The report of the political subgroup began, and here she is, citizen Pirogova, next to Nikanorova, invited by the Russian Federation from the certain parts of Donetsk region," Garmash wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainian delegation has "left the room," the representative added.

"The report of the political group has been blocked, as well as the working group itself. The TCG has started hearing reports on other working groups Pirogova doesn't attend," Garmash said.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: One WIA amid nine truce violations on March 16According to media reports, in pre-war times, Pirogova had been targeted in a number of criminal cases for real estate scams and forgery.

Pirogova is now working for the "propaganda ministry" in the unrecognized "Donetsk People's Republic."

Reporting by UNIAN