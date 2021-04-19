With its recent actions, Russia is trying to whip up anxiety both in Ukraine and worldwide.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an anti-crisis communications advisor to Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, has said that by pulling its troops to the borders with Ukraine Russia is trying to coerce Ukraine to recognize the illegal occupation of part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"We see clear attempts, through various forms of pressure, to get Ukraine to recognize as 'peace' the occupation in Donetsk and Luhansk. That is, to force Ukraine to accept what's there in its current form. But this definitely won't work," the official said, according to the RBC Ukraine news agency.

With its recent actions, Podolyak says, Russia is trying to whip up anxiety both in Ukraine and worldwide.

Read alsoRussian proxies in Donbas spreading fake news to convince locals of Ukraine's plans to launch hostilitiesHowever, the essence of Russia's policy remains unchanged, the adviser added.

"The Kremlin's plans are best known to the Kremlin itself, not anyone else. Over the past weeks, the situation has remained equally tense. But at the same time, the world's attention to these developments has been growing every day, and this factor works in our favor," Podolyak said.

Related coverage

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko