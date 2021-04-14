In particular, the helicopter got Ukrainian systems of active and passive protection against missiles with infrared seekers.

State-run Konotop Aircraft Repair Plant AVIAKON has handed over a repaired and retrofitted Mi-8MT helicopter to the Ukrainian Army Aviation, a military aviation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

That's according to the press service of Ukraine's state-run Ukroboronprom.

In particular, the helicopter was upgraded with Ukrainian systems of active and passive protection against missiles with infrared target seeker devices, as well as with Ukrainian-made armored plates.

Read alsoSBU set to hold anti-terror drill in Kharkiv regionAlso, the Mi-8MT got two satellite navigation sets, a radar transponder, an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, a solid-state cockpit voice and flight data recorder. This allows it to perform flights in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.

From now on, the rotorcraft has also a modern radio altimeter, a highly reliable shortwave radio station, a two-stream landing system through cargo doors and an aviation searchlight.

What is more, it is possible to quickly retrofit this helicopter with a modern imported weather radar to perform flights amid bad weather.

