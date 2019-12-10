FBI Director Wray: Ukraine did not interfere with 2016 U.S. election

Wray also cautioned that election interference is still a concern moving into 2020.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday undercut a theory pushed by President Donald Trump and some of his Republican allies that the government of Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

"We have no information that indicates that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 presidential election," Wray told ABC News in an exclusive broadcast interview on Monday.

Wray also cautioned that election interference was still a concern moving into 2020.

"Well, as far as the election itself goes, we think Russia represents the most significant threat to the election cycle itself," he said.

Read alsoFiona Hill: Ukraine election meddling "fictional narrative" told by Russia

Earlier, some Republican senators suggested that Ukraine could interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In contrast to these assumptions, Russia's interference in U.S. elections is considered a proven fact. The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee released a report on such Russian meddling on July 25, 2019.

The Senate report, as well as the report of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, concludes that Russia's intervention in U.S. political processes in 2016 is not an isolated phenomenon, the Kremlin continues its subversive activities aimed at influencing the 2020 presidential election.