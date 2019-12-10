House Democrats unveil formal impeachment charges against Trump – media

The full House is expected to vote on the charges, or articles of impeachment, next week.

Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on December 10 that the Republican president "sees himself as above the law," Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) said.

Earlier in the day, Trump, who is accused of withholding aid to Ukraine for domestic political reasons, tweeted he did "NOTHING" wrong and that impeaching a president with his record would be "sheer Political Madness!"

If approved, the charges would make Trump the third U.S. president to be impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.

However, Trump's conviction and removal from office remain extremely unlikely with a two-thirds majority vote required and the Senate controlled by the Republican Party.

A congressional inquiry into Trump began on September 24 and has focused on whether the president had sought foreign help for personal political benefit.