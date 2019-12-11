EU to extend economic sanctions against Russia – journalist

EU leaders will hear a report on the situation with the implementation of the Minsk Agreements at a summit in Brussels on December 12.

Brussels-based RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak says the European Union will extend sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months.

"Sanctions on Russia expected to be extended by six months at the European Council summit tomorrow, according to EU official," he wrote on Twitter on December 11.

EU leaders will hear a report on the situation with the implementation of the Minsk Agreements at a summit in Brussels on December 12, the Ukrainian media outlet European Pravda reported on December 11.

Sanctions on #Russia expected to be extended by 6 months at #Euco tomorrow according to Eu official. #Ukraine#Crimea — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) December 11, 2019

Traditionally, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron report, every six months, to EU leaders on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, associated with economic sanctions against Russia.

The European Council summit will be held December 12-13.

President of the European Council Charles Michel, on the eve of the meeting of EU leaders, assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of supporting the country's territorial integrity.

"Ahead of tomorrow's European Council summit I called Ukraine President Zelensky. The European Council will continue to support Ukraine's reform path as well as sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," he wrote on Twitter on December 11.

As UNIAN reported earlier, in June, leaders of states and governments of the European Union countries extended economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020.