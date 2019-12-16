Erdogan: Turkey ready to give any military support Libya needs – media

09:58, 16 December 2019
World
REUTERS

"We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said on A Haber TV, as reported by Reuters.

"We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya," Erdogan said.

Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in eastern Libya, "is not a legitimate leader...and is representative of an illegal structure," Erdogan said after meeting in Istanbul with Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord.

