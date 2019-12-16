Erdogan: Turkey ready to give any military support Libya needs – media

Erdogan says Turkey is more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey is ready to provide Tripoli any military support it needs after Ankara and Libya's internationally recognized government signed a security deal.

"We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said on A Haber TV, as reported by Reuters.

"We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya," Erdogan said.

Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in eastern Libya, "is not a legitimate leader...and is representative of an illegal structure," Erdogan said after meeting in Istanbul with Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord.