Yushchenko meets Filip Vujanovic

Victor Yushchenko has met with Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic, according to the President`s press-office.

They discussed ways to develop bilateral relations, particularly by signing a framework cooperation agreement. Mr. Yushchenko said “such a document will give impetus to the development of the bilateral dialogue.”

The leaders also agreed to build closer diplomatic ties between the countries. Mr. Vujanovic thanked Ukraine for recognizing the historic referendum on Montenegro’s independence.

Ukraine`s chief of state said it would be good to launch a student exchange program.

“There is a small Montenegrin community in Ukraine and they would be happy to study in their native language, and we are ready to send them to you. We are also ready to host members of the Ukrainian community in Montenegro,” he said.

Mr. Vujanovic said he would support this idea, as well as Mr. Yushchenko`s plan to erect a Taras Shevchenko monument in Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital.

The Montenegrin president expressed gratitude to his colleague for being invited to take part in events commemorating the Babyn Yar tragedy.

“Montenegro is proud of having been anti-Fascist, and this makes us close to Ukraine,” he said, promising to recognize the Holodmor as genocide.

Mr. Vujanovic invited Mr. Yushchenko to his country.