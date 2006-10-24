Fradkov offers Ukraine to join WTO together with Russia

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Fradkov offers Ukraine to synchronize the entrance into the World Trade Organization, according to Ukrayinska Pravda.

He declared that on Tuesday at the briefing in Kyiv after conclusion of the session of the economic committee of interstate commission ‘Yushchenko-Putin’, reports UNIAN.

“If we intend to join WTO we should share more information, and I would say even we should synchronize the negotiations process,” said the Russian Prime Minister.

Mr. Fradkov marked the strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Russia foresaw special confidence and division of priorities in the foreign and internal policies.