President’s Chief of Staff meets U.S. ambassador

Secretariat Chief of Staff Viktor Baloha met with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor on Tuesday, according to the President`s press-office.

They discussed ways to build closer ties between Ukraine and the United States. Mr. Baloha said it was important to enhance bilateral cooperation. He added that most of Ukraine’s political forces “understand the importance of developing cooperation with the USA.”

Mr. Baloha and Mr. Taylor also spoke about the current political situation and Ukraine’s steps towards the EU and NATO.