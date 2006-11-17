President seeks CIS benefits

Victor Yushchenko has told members of the National Security and Defense Council that Ukraine’s interest in projects in the Commonwealth of Independent States directly depends on reforms within the alliance, according to the President`s press-office.

The President said the CIS should address economic, social and humanitarian problems, especially in the area of international contacts.

He added that the Commonwealth “is still valuable to Ukraine as one of the multilateral forums which helps implement projects that might be beneficial.”

Mr. Yushchenko also said Ukraine’s participation in CIS projects should not slow down the pace of the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

He suggested including the above-mentioned approaches in today’s NSDCU resolutions.