Yanukovych insists that Tarasyuk must be sacked

Prime Minister of Ukraine Victor Yanukovych insists that the Verkhovna Rada decision on the dismissal of Borys Tarasyuk from the post of the Foreign Minister must be fulfilled.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, the Prime Minister disclosed this after his meeting with President of Ukraine Victor Yushchenko today.

“I believe that the decision of the Verkhovna Rada must be fulfilled”, Victor Yanukovych said.

At the same time, he did not specify whether the President agrees with him on this issue.