Prime Minister pays a working visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych pays a one-day working visit to Azerbaijan, according to the press-office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

During his visit the Head of Ukrainian Government will meet with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade whereupon negotiations of government delegations of two countries will be conducted. Viktor Yanukovych also means to meet President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Prime Minister will lay a wreath on a grave of the first President of Azerbaijan Geydar Aliyev and at the Shekhid`s Alley Memorial.