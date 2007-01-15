Ukraine, Hungary, to formulate a bilateral action plan

Victor Yushchenko has met with Hungary’s Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany for talks in Mukachevo, according to the President`s press-office.

They spoke about how to build closer ties between the two countries and agreed to formulate a bilateral action plan for the next couple of years.

Mr. Yushchenko and Mr. Gyurcsany discussed border cooperation, especially how to liberalize and synchronize border procedures.

The President suggested opening a Taras Shevchenko monument in Budapest.

Secretariat Chief of Staff Viktor Baloha, Zakarpatya Governor Oleh Havashi, Deputy Chief of Staff Oleksandr Chalyy, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Hungary Dmytro Tkach, ISD Chairman of the Board Serhiy Taruta and Ukrinterenergo President Mykola Pashkevych were present at the meeting.

Ukraine’s President, Speaker and Prime Minister are all going to visit Hungary this year.