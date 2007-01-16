Iraqi Embassy to open in Ukraine

An Embassy of the Republic of Iraq will be opened in Ukraine in the nearest future.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq Ihor Diachenko claimed this at a sitting of the press-club in the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

He recalled that in September of the last year, the Iraqi Foreign Minister pledged to open diplomatic missions in 20 world countries, including Ukraine.

According to his information, the embassy will be situated in one of the central districts of Kyiv.