Jennifer Aniston "Sexiest Woman of All Time": Men's Health

The "Sexiest Woman of All Time" is Jennifer Aniston.

At least that`s what "Men`s Health" readers seem to think. In a recent online poll ranking the top 100 sexiest women, Aniston beat out the likes of Raquel Welch, Marilyn Monroe, Britney Spears, and Madonna.

Aniston was shocked by the title, too, telling "Men`s Health" that she would nominate some other women in her place.

"It`s a tie between Brigitte Bardot and Gloria Steinem," she says. "But if I had to choose one, I`d say Gloria because, well, she`s the full package. That`s sexy."

When asked what she felt was her least sexy role, the former Mrs. Brad Pitt answered: "Jeannie Bueller on the TV version of `Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.`"

The lovelorn star, who recently played an oversexed dentist in the comedy "Horrible Bosses," has seen every one of her romantic entanglements become tabloid headlines (she is most recently linked to actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux), but admits that what she looks for in a guy is very simple.

"Sexiest thing about a man — other than abs — is if he can make me laugh, has compassion, kindness, and an accurately sized ego," she says.

