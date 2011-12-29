Philippine death toll from Washi rises to 1,257

The Philippine death toll from typhoon Washi (local name Sendong) rises to 1,257 following the recovery of eight more bodies, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

NDRRMC Executive Director Benito Ramos said the bodies were retrieved at the waters of Sibutad town in Zamboanga del Norte, which he said is about 150 to 200 kilometers from Iligan City.

Ramos said the bodies were retrieved by workers of the Zamboanga del Norte provincial disaster risk reduction and management council chaired by Gov. Rolando Yebes.

Ramos said they expect to recover more bodies in the coming days. Over a thousand more people are believed missing from Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro City which were hit by Washi in Dec. 16.

"Our search will continue to ease the burden of our countrymen who are still looking for their missing loved ones," he said.