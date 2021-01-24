Causes behind the plane crash are not yet known.

The plane of Brazil's Football Club (FC) Palmas on January 24 crashed near Porto Nacional, a Brazilian municipality in the state of Tocantins, immediately after takeoff.

On board the plane were six people: FC Palmas President Lucas Meira, four football players (Lucas Praxedes, Ranule Molinari, Marcus Molinari, Guilherme Noe), as well as the pilot, Wagner Machado. They all died, the Globo edition reported.

FC Palmas, playing in the country's fourth-strongest division, was to leave for Goiania for a match with FC Vila Nova.

Tragédia! Avião ✈️ que transportava o Presidente do #Palmas Lucas Meira, os atletas Lucas Praxedes, Ranule, Marcus Molinari, Guilherme Noé, além do comandante, caiu. Nao há sobreviventes! O destino seria Goiânia, para enfrentar o Vila Nova nesta segunda, pela Copa Verde. #lutopic.twitter.com/948i1AIIVe — Brenno Beretta (@BrennoBeretta) January 24, 2021

Author: UNIAN