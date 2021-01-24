The plane crashed immediately after takeoff / Photo from globo.com

The plane of Brazil's Football Club (FC) Palmas on January 24 crashed near Porto Nacional, a Brazilian municipality in the state of Tocantins, immediately after takeoff.

On board the plane were six people: FC Palmas President Lucas Meira, four football players (Lucas Praxedes, Ranule Molinari, Marcus Molinari, Guilherme Noe), as well as the pilot, Wagner Machado. They all died, the Globo edition reported.

Causes behind the plane crash are not yet known.

FC Palmas, playing in the country's fourth-strongest division, was to leave for Goiania for a match with FC Vila Nova.

Author: UNIAN