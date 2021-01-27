The measures were introduced against 29 individuals and seven companies.

Ukraine did not align itself with the third package of EU sanctions against Belarus, imposed on 29 individuals and seven companies in December last year.

This is seen from a declaration by High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, posted on the European Council's website.

In particular, it is reminded that on December 17, the European Union adopted a decision on new sanctions imposed on officials responsible for brutal repression and intimidation of peaceful demonstrators, opposition members, journalists and other activists. Also, restrictive measures are against economic actors, influential businessmen and companies that benefit from supporting the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

"The Candidate Countries the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision," the declaration said.

"They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision. The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," it said.

It follows from the declaration that Ukraine did not join the third package of sanctions against Belarus.

Sanctions against Belarus

The restrictive measures include an entry ban and an asset freeze. Citizens from EU member states are prohibited from providing financial assistance to all individuals and legal entities from Belarus who are subject to the sanctions. These include individuals who were subject to sanctions in previous years.

Sanctions targeted Anatoly Sivak, Ivan Eismont, Vladimir Karanik, Natalya Kochanova, Pavel Legkiy, Igor Lutskiy, Andrey Shved, Gennady Bogdan, Igor Burmistrov, Artem Dunko, Oleg Karazey, Dmitry Kuryan, Alexander Turchin, Dmitry Shumilin, Vitaly Stasyukevich, Sergey Kalinnik , Vadim Prigara, Victor Stanislavchik, Alexander Petrash, Andrey Lagunovich, Elena Litvina, Victoria Shabunya, Elena Zhivitsa, Natalya Dedkova, Marina Fedorova, Yulia Gustir, Elena Nekrasova, Alexander Shakutin, and Nikolay Vorobey.

Also, restrictive measures were introduced against a number of Belarusian companies: CJSC Beltechexport, Dana Holdings / Dana Astra, the Main Economic Department of the Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of Belarus, LLC Sinezis, JSC AGAT- Electromechanical plant, OJSC 140th Repair Plant, as well as DFN MZKT – Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant.

Author: UNIAN