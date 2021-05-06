Biden reportedly plans to discuss the Ukraine situation with Putin.

The White House has no confirmed details of a possible meeting between U.S. Presidents Joe Biden and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin.

This was announced by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a press briefing on May 5, 2021.

"As soon as we have details or any confirmed details of timing, location, date, participation, we will of course share that with you," she told the journalists present at the briefing.

"And I would expect we wouldn't have more specifics on an agenda, if and when we have it confirmed, until much closer," she added.

Possible meeting of Putin and Biden: Known facts

Putin and Biden had a telephone conversation on April 13, 2021. According to the White House press service, Biden put forward the idea of holding a bilateral "summit meeting in a third country in the coming months." Subsequently, the American leader clarified that he had invited his Russian counterpart to meet in Europe this summer.

According to earlier reports, Biden offered Putin to meet in person this summer. A European country could become a venue for the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, praised the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

Translation: Akulenko Olena