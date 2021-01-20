The president intends to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said the United States will be a strong and reliable partner in the international arena.

He announced this on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, shortly after being sworn in as the 46th president, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent on January 20.

"All my colleagues I served with in the House of the Senate up there, we all understand the world is watching, watching all of us today. So here's my message to those beyond our borders. America has been tested and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again. Not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow's challenges," he said.

"We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security," he stressed.

Biden's inauguration

The 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, took the oath of office in Washington on Wednesday, January 20.

Kamala Harris was also sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States.

Ambassador to the United States Volodymyr Yelchenko officially represented Ukraine at Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Author: UNIAN