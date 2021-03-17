Biden said Putin would "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections.

U.S. President Joe Biden says he agrees that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

Speaking in an interview with or ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Biden said Putin would "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections.

Read alsoU.S. preparing additional sanctions against Russia over poisoning of NavalnyBiden told Stephanopoulos that he had warned Putin about a potential response during a call in late January.

"He will pay a price," Biden said. "We had a long talk, he and I, when we – I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared."

Stephanopoulos asked: "So you know Vladimir Putin. You think he's a killer?"

"Mmm hmm, I do," Biden replied.

While the president said "you'll see" that Putin is "going to pay," he did not elaborate.

Russia's meddling in U.S. elections

The United States' chief intelligence office on Tuesday released an unclassified report on foreign meddling in the 2020 election that concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw sweeping efforts aimed at "denigrating" President Joe Biden's candidacy.

Also, the U.S. intelligence has identified other attempts to influence voters through disinformation. In particular, this was done by Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, and the Hezbollah militant group. However, cyber attacks on some local government systems did not affect the outcome of the presidential elections.

Reporting by UNIAN