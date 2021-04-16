This issue is on the agenda of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday.

The European Union has said it is analyzing the situation with Russia's restriction of navigation in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea.

EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano mentioned this at a briefing in Brussels on April 16, according to a video posted by the European Commission's Audiovisual Service.

He reiterated the EU is quite clear and firm in the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"With regard to the announcement by Russia, we have taken note of this. We're analyzing the situation. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and High Representative [Josep] Borrell will be discussing the issue on Monday in the Foreign Affairs Council. So, all of the aspects of this event will be taken into consideration," Stano said.

He added the EU would have a clear and firm position on this issue after the discussion.

On April 15, 2021, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry voiced protest to the Russian Federation over restrictions of navigation in the Black Sea amid the transfer of warships from the Caspian Sea.

Ukrainian diplomats urge international partners to step up political and diplomatic pressure on the Russian Federation to prevent the escalation of the situation in the Azov-Black Sea region. "The Russian Federation announced that it would close from next week to October some part of the Black Sea waters in the direction of the Kerch Strait for warships and state ships of other countries under the pretext of military exercises. Such actions by Russia are another attempt to violate the norms and principles of international law, usurp Ukraine's sovereign rights as a coastal state, since it is Ukraine that is authorized to regulate navigation in that part of the Black Sea," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement.

It also notes the relevant step is a gross violation of the right to freedom of navigation guaranteed by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

