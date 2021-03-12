The Ukrainian Embassy in Romania and the consuls are providing consular assistance to the victims.

Spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko says all sailors rescued from the Volgo Balt 179 vessel that sank off the coast of Romania have arrived at the Romanian port of Constanta.

"Volgo Balt 179: The rescued Ukrainian sailors have arrived at the port of Constanta. They are undergoing a medical examination. The condition of a female citizen who was evacuated to the hospital yesterday is stable, there are no threats to her life," he wrote on Twitter on March 12, 2021.

Nikolenko added the head of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania and the consuls were providing consular assistance to the victims.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, thanked the Romanian side for the help.

"Grateful to Romanian Naval Authority & MinDef for their professionalism and saving Ukrainian sailors from Volgo-Balt 179. 10 lives are saved in extremely difficult weather conditions, and Romanian medics are helping them now," he tweeted on March 12.

A search operation is still under way, Kuleba said.

Shipwreck in Black Sea: What is known

There were 13 Ukrainian citizens on board the Volgo Balt 179 vessel when she sank near the Romanian coast of the Black Sea on March 11. Two people – Captain Oleksandr Borysenko and electrician Hryhoriy Lysachenko – were killed, 10 were rescued.

A search operation for missing senior assistant captain Ramzan Bolatkhanov is under way.

The vessel sailing under the flag of the Comoros left the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don and was heading for the Romanian port of Constanta. The crew consisted of 12 men and a woman.

Reporting by UNIAN