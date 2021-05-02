The document was signed at a meeting of the two countries' governmental delegations.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have signed a joint protocol on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

The two countries' governmental delegations met to sign the document in Batken region, Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz government's press service said.

The delegations' heads announced the need for a peaceful settlement of the conflict on the common border.

"An agreement was reached to facilitate efforts to further draw where the blank line of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border should run along the remaining sections of the state border," it said.

The joint protocol was signed following the delegations' meeting.

Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

On April 29, 2021, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan accused each other of escalating the conflict on the border. Both sides reported civilian deaths, including children, and dozens of the injured. As a result, additional forces were pulled to the borders, but in the end, it was possible to agree on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of military troops.

On April 30, 2021, the exchange of fire in the Leilek district on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border continued again. However, both sides agreed to withdraw all troops.

In just two days, 31 people died as a result of the conflict on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan; 123 people were injured.

On May 1, 2021, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held telephone talks. They discussed a complete ceasefire on the border between the countries and the withdrawal of the military from the deployment zone.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena