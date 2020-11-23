The previous mission was accomplished in the 1970s / Photo from CGTN
China has successfully launched its Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission.
This was reported by CGTN.
LAUNCH! China's Long March 5 HLV launches with the Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission.— Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) November 23, 2020
Livestream:https://t.co/NFtlweSInwpic.twitter.com/vCgyQwf6GU
China's Long March 5 HLV is to bring soil and rock samples from the lunar surface back to Earth.
If the mission turns out to be a success, China will become the first country in 44 years to deliver geological samples from the lunar surface. It will also become a third country after the United States and the then Soviet Union to fulfill such a mission.
Other related news reports
- China's Skyrizon, Ukraine's DCH Group reapply to AMCU to have stake purchase in Motor Sich approved
- Antares launcher with stage 1 designed, built in Ukraine lifts Cygnus spacecraft to ISS
- Ukrainian company reportedly wins contract to supply new radar system to Pentagon
- Ukraine strikes deal with NASA on Moon, Mars exploration