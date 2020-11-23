China's Long March 5 HLV is to bring soil and rock samples.

China has successfully launched its Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission.

LAUNCH! China's Long March 5 HLV launches with the Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission.



China's Long March 5 HLV is to bring soil and rock samples from the lunar surface back to Earth.

If the mission turns out to be a success, China will become the first country in 44 years to deliver geological samples from the lunar surface. It will also become a third country after the United States and the then Soviet Union to fulfill such a mission.

