The document is expected to become available as early as the middle of June 2021.

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, says that COVID-19 vaccine certificates for the European Union will appear on June 15, 2021.

He announced this on French TV channel La Chaîne Info, according to the Ukrainian media outlet nv.ua.

According to Breton, the certificate will have the following information:

The date of birth;

The number of a passport with a QR code;

The name of a vaccine used to vaccinate the holder of the document.

Also, the certificate will contain information whether the holder of the certificate has COVID-19 antibodies and what the result of his or her PCR test is.

The use of the certificate will be voluntary. However, if citizens refuse to get vaccinated, they will still have to have their coronavirus testing done to be admitted to certain places, in particular on board the plane.

According to Breton, all the Europeans who want to get vaccinated will have to have equal access to a vaccine. It will be good if there is a certificate that demonstrates their condition, he added.

Reporting by UNIAN