French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," a statement said, Deutsche Welle reported.

The diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed after he showed initial symptoms.

Read alsoNumber of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide exceeds 74.2 mlnMacron will self-isolate for seven days, according to the statement, but "continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance."

In light of the diagnosis, Macron canceled all of his upcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon.

His office is also currently in the process of identifying those who he may have had contact with, and the statement did not list his symptoms. However, he attended a European Council heads of state meeting on December 10-11.

Author: UNIAN