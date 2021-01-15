At the same time, 51,551,786 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The number of people worldwide who have died with COVID-19 has passed two million.

That's according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoPfizer temporarily reduces COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Europe, Norway saysIn total, 93,580,828 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 21:22 on January 15.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (390,649 people), Brazil (207,095), India (151,918), Mexico (137,916), the United Kingdom (87,448), Italy (81,325), and France (70,088).

At the same time, 51,551,786 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN