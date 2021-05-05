About 75% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Israel.

Israel has banned arrivals from Ukraine, including for Ukrainian citizens, and another five countries over COVID-19.

Entry approvals issued before May 1, 2021, are cancelled and applications should be re-submitted, Ukraine's Embassy in Israel reported on Facebook on May 5, 2021.

"As was decided by the respective authorities of the State of Israel, entry as of May 4 is prohibited for foreign nationals from the following countries: Ukraine, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Turkey," it said.

The Ukrainian Embassy has already turned to the Israeli side with a request to provide clarifications regarding the established restrictions.

Vaccination in Israel

According to OurWorldInData, Israel is the world's leader by number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Also, the top 10 include the United Arab Emirates, Chile, Bahrain, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Serbia, Germany, and France.

