The variant is different from those already spreading in Britain and South Africa.

Japan on Sunday reported that four people who had arrived in Tokyo from Brazil were found to be infected with a new variant of the coronavirus.

The four passengers, who landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 from the state of Amazonas, Brazil, tested positive after spending time in the airport in quarantine, Japan's Health Ministry announced, according to Deutsche Welle.

Read alsoLockdown in Ukraine on Jan 8-24: RegulationsTakaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said the variant was different from those already spreading in Britain and South Africa, Kyodo News reported.

The institute reported that there was no evidence at present that the new strain was more contagious.

Of the four, a man in his 40s had been hospitalized after his breathing difficulties worsened, a woman in her 30s complained of a sore throat and headaches, and a male teenager developed a fever.

Author: UNIAN