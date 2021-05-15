The overall death toll was 3,360,727 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 162 million patients as of May 15.

As many as 162,038,093 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 20:20 p.m. on May 15, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll was 3,360,727 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (32,909,005 confirmed cases/585,407 deaths), India (24,372,907/266,207), Brazil (15,519,525/432,628), France (5,909,386/107,584), Turkey (5,106,862/44,537), Russia (4,875,308/113,541), the United Kingdom (4,464,634/127,937), Italy (4,153,374/124,063), Spain (3,604,799/79,339), and Germany (3,595,451/86,034).

In total, 1,433,444,285 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

