The overall death toll was 3,473,574 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 167.3 million patients as of May 25.

As many as 167,322,795 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 a.m. on May 25, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 2,600 new cases reported as of May 25

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,143,742 confirmed cases/590,533 deaths), India (26,948,874/307,231), Brazil (16,120,756/449,858), France (5,667,331/108,819), Turkey (5,194,010/46,446), Russia (4,952,412/116,812), the United Kingdom (4,480,760/127,986), Italy (4,194,672/125,335), Germany (3,659,990/87,462), and Spain (3,647,520/79,711).

In total, 1,681,007,310 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

