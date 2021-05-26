The overall death toll was 3,485,810 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 167.8 million patients as of May 26.

As many as 167,849,492 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 a.m. on May 26, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 3,300 new cases reported as of May 26The overall death toll was 3,485,810 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,166,509 confirmed cases/590,941 deaths), India (27,157,795/311,388), Brazil (16,194,209/452,031), France (5,670,486/109,040), Turkey (5,203,385/46,621), Russia (4,960,174/117,197), the United Kingdom (4,483,177/128,001), Italy (4,197,892/125,501), Germany (3,662,568/87,733), and Spain (3,652,879/79,801).

In total, 1,707,091,797 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila