The overall death toll was 3,498,557 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 168.4 million patients as of May 27.

As many as 168,417,658 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 a.m. on May 27, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,190,267 confirmed cases/591,950 deaths), India (27,369,093/315,235), Brazil (16,274,695/454,429), France (5,683,143/109,185), Turkey (5,212,123/46,787), Russia (4,968,421/117,595), the United Kingdom (4,486,168/128,010), Italy (4,201,827/125,622), Germany (3,667,085/88,000), and Spain (3,657,886/79,855).

In total, 1,739,620,906 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila