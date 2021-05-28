The overall death toll was 3,511,201 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 168.9 million patients as of May 28.

As many as 168,966,139 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 a.m. on May 28, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 3,300 new cases reported as of May 28The overall death toll was 3,511,201 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,217,765 confirmed cases/593,285 deaths), India (27,555,457/318,895), Brazil (16,342,162/456,674), France (5,697,076/109,327), Turkey (5,220,549/46,970), Russia (4,977,332/117,990), the United Kingdom (4,489,552/128,020), and Italy (4,205,970/125,793).

In total, 1,775,458,486 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

More news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila