The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 173.3 million patients as of June 7.

As many as 173,315,599 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 a.m. on June 7, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll was 3,729,410 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,362,629 confirmed cases/597,628 deaths), India (28,909,975/349,186), Brazil (16,947,062/473,404), France (5,774,361/110,160), Turkey (5,287,980/48,164), Russia (5,067,246/121,711), the United Kingdom (4,532,802/128,103), and Italy (4,232,428/126,523).

In total, 2,109,878,745 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila