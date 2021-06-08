The overall death toll was 3,737,406 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 173.6 million patients as of June 8.

As many as 173,638,512 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:23 a.m. on June 8, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,378,143 confirmed cases/597,952 deaths), India (28,996,473/351,309), Brazil (16,984,218/474,414), France (5,775,535/110,224), Turkey (5,293,627/48,255), Russia (5,076,543/122,037), the United Kingdom (4,538,399/128,104), and Italy (4,233,698/126,588).

In total, 2,144,128,327 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila