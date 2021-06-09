The overall death toll was 3,747,385 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 174 million patients as of June 9.

As many as 174,001,158 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 a.m. on June 9, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll was 3,747,385 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,391,092 confirmed cases/598,326 deaths), India (29,089,069/353,528), Brazil (17,037,129/476,792), France (5,781,556/110,299), Turkey (5,300,236/48,341), Russia (5,086,386/122,409), the United Kingdom (4,544,372/128,118), Italy (4,235,592/126,690), and Argentina (4,008,771/82,667).

In total, 2,179,834,615 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

