In Norway, 23 people vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus have died, as stated on the website of the Norwegian Agency for Medicines.

Specialists are investigating the causes of death of citizens. Some 13 cases have already been examined, according to Europe News citing the said agency.

Read alsoWHO lists Pfizer vaccine for emergency useThe agency noted that the vaccine may indeed have caused side effects that led to "a more serious course of existing diseases in older people."

Vaccination against coronavirus with Pfizer's drug began in Norway on December 27. Residents of nursing homes in Oslo were the first to be vaccinated.

The U.S. has also begun vaccinating the population with drugs from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. In Great Britain, the use of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines was approved.

