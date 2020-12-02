Immunisations could start within days for those who need it the most, such as elderly people in care homes.

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

British regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against COVID-19 illness, is safe for rollout next week, according to the BBC.

Immunisations could start within days for those who need it the most, such as elderly people in care homes.

The UK has already ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

Around 10 million doses should be available soon, with the first 800,000 arriving in the UK in the coming days.

Author: UNIAN