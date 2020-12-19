The data available so far showed a comparable, high level of effectiveness in all age groups examined.

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted approval for the first Covid-19 vaccine in Switzerland, jointly produced by the American Pfizer and the German BioNTech.

"According to the data evaluated by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the vaccination protection seven days after the second vaccination is over 90%. It is the world's first approval in an ordinary process," the Ukrainian media outlet European Pravda said on December 19, referring to the regulator's website.

Read alsoU.S. FDA authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency useSwissmedic received an application for the approval of the coronavirus vaccine two months ago. The data available so far showed a comparable, high level of effectiveness in all age groups examined and met the safety requirements.

"People aged 16 and over can be vaccinated against the new type of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), taking into account the official vaccination recommendations of the federal government. For optimal vaccination protection, two intramuscular vaccinations are recommended at least 21 days apart," the report said.

Swissmedic is also considering applications for the approval of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Vaccination against COVID-19 has started: Latest

On December 1, British authorities championed the approval for mass use of a vaccine jointly produced by the American Pfizer and the German BioNTech, while two other vaccines – the U.S.-made Moderna and the British AstraZeneca – were pending regulatory review.

On December 8, Britain was the first country among Western powers to start mass vaccination against coronavirus. Highest risk groups, including medics and social workers, will be vaccinated in the first place.

In Israel, the second phase of clinical trial on volunteers will start in the coming days of the Brilife vaccine, developed by the Weizmann Institute for Biological Research.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health has drawn up the schedule for upcoming vaccination against COVID-19. The country is expected to receive the vaccine in the first half of 2021. In total, Kyiv expects to receive 8 million doses at the first stage.

On December 6, Chairman of the Commission on Biosafety and Biological Protection under the Council of National Security and Defense, Academician Serhiy Komisarenko said mass vaccination could launch in Ukraine no earlier than mid-2021.

Author: UNIAN